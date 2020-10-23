AirHogs drop out of American Association

The independent American Association is now at 11 teams for the 2021 season, as the Texas AirHogs have terminated their membership in the league effective immediately, according to a league press release.

The AirHogs debuted in 2008 as the Grand Prairie AirHogs playing out of the Dallas-Fort Worth suburb before spending several seasons splitting time between Grand Prairie and Amarillo.

“We are disappointed in the loss of the Texas AirHogs, but we are determined to continue expansion in the state of Texas,” said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub. “We have a great operator in Cleburne with the Railroaders, and we anticipate announcing future expansion in Texas in 2021.”