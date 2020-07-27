2019 MiLB retail sales reach record $85.7 million

Another record year in 2019 for Minor League Baseball retail sales, as newcomers like the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Amarillo Sod Poodles and Las Vegas Aviators boosted the bottom line and joined the list of top-25 teams.

The $85.7 million total from the combined totals of all 160 teams is an MiLB record and marks a 16 percent increase over 2018’s total of $73.9 million in retail sales. The totals are based on total licensed merchandise sales from January 1-December 31, 2019.

The top 25 teams for the 2019 season listed alphabetically, and with newcomers from 2o18’s list, in bold, are: Albuquerque Isotopes, Amarillo Sod Poodles, Charlotte Knights, Columbus Clippers, Corpus Christi Hooks, Dayton Dragons, Durham Bulls, El Paso Chihuahuas, Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Fresno Grizzlies, Hartford Yard Goats, Las Vegas Aviators, Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Louisville Bats, Nashville Sounds, Pawtucket Red Sox, Portland Sea Dogs, Richmond Flying Squirrels, Rochester Red Wings, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Tacoma Rainiers, Toledo Mud Hens, Trenton Thunder and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

Worth noting: Portland has made the list of top 25 teams 26 times out of the last 27 years. A Minor League Baseball clerical error kept the Sea Dogs off the list in 2015.

“Certainly, this season with no Minor League Baseball, merchandise sales are a crucial part of our operations,” said Sea Dogs President & General Manager Geoff Iacuessa via press statement. “We are fortunate that we have got both a great logo that has universal appeal and an incredible fan base that is proud to show off their support for the team.”

The Sea Dogs logo was created by cartoonist Guy Gilchrist. Among his notable works is the comic strip Nancy.

RELATED STORIES: MiLB: Record $73.8M in Merch Sales; Top 25 Sellers Announced; MiLB Sets Record With $70.8M in 2017 Retail Sales; MiLB Merchandise Sales Set New Record in 2016; MiLB Merch Sales Hits All-Time Record in 2015