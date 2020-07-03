Amarillo vs. Pensacola in Best of the Ballparks 2020 MiLB Double-A fan vote finals

It’s Amarillo’s Hodgetown vs. Pensacola’s Blue Wahoos Stadium in the finals of the Best of the Ballparks 2020 MiLB Double-A fan vote after a hard-fought Final Four round. So we move on to the finals!

It’s Texas League vs. Southern League in the finals. In the previous round, Hodgetown (Amarillo Sod Poodles) edged Toyota Field (Rocket City Trash Pandas), while Blue Wahoos Stadium (Pensacola Blue Wahoos) eked out a 80-vote victory over Whataburger Field (Corpus Christi Hooks). It was a bad matchup for Whataburger Field: the ballpark received about 800 more votes than Hodgetown.

We know from marketing stats that a third of our readers work in the baseball industry, so we’re tapping into that collective expertise. And we know from our research that a third of our readers sell to the baseball industry, so that expertise will be valuable as well. The remaining third–fans, media, government–will certainly have a different view on things as well. We can’t wait to see what our readers–whom we consider to be the smartest folks in baseball–say about the best of the ballparks.

Here’s our ranking of Double-A ballparks, combining Eastern, Southern and Texas League ballparks. This was an extremely difficult list to seed, as there are plenty of great Double-A ballparks, and it took several days of thought and deliberation. Occupying the top spot is Hodgetown, home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the winner of the Best of the Ballparks 2019 fan vote. There is a new entrant in the rankings: Toyota Field, new home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas. As we did with other new and renovated ballparks in the Low-A and High-A competitions, we placed the ballpark in the middle of the rankings: it’s not yet hosted a game. We also made some adjustments to previous rankings based on offseason renovations. We honestly don’t expect the voting to follow our seedings: our readers can be independent, and they share a love of ballparks and the fan experience.

1. Hodgetown (Amarillo Sod Poodles; TL)

2. Dunkin’ Donuts Park (Hartford Yard Goats; EL)

3. Blue Wahoos Stadium (Pensacola Blue Wahoos; SL)

4. Regions Field (Birmingham Barons; SL)

5. Dr Pepper Ballpark (Frisco RoughRiders; TL)

6. FirstEnergy Stadium (Reading Fightin Phils; EL)

7. Peoples Natural Gas Field (Altoona Curve; EL)

8. 121 Financial Ballpark (Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp; SL)

9. Smokies Stadium (Tennessee Smokies; SL)

10. Whataburger Field (Corpus Christi Hooks; TL)

11. Riverwalk Stadium (Montgomery Biscuits; SL)

12. Dickey-Stephens Park (Arkansas Travelers; TL)

13. Toyota Field (Rocket City Trash Pandas; SL)

14. Hadlock Field (Portland Sea Dogs; EL)

15. Hammons Field (Springfield Cardinals; TL)

16. ONEOK Field (Tulsa Drillers; TL)

17. ARM & HAMMER Park (Trenton Thunder; EL)

18. Canal Park (Akron RubberDucks; EL)

19. MGM Park (Biloxi Shuckers; SL)

20. Delta Dental Stadium (New Hampshire Fisher Cats; EL)

21. UPMC Park (Erie SeaWolves; EL)

22. FNB Field (Harrisburg Senators; EL)

23. Arvest Ballpark (Northwest Arkansas Naturals; TL)

24. Trustmark Park (Mississippi Braves; SL)

25. The Diamond (Richmond Flying Squirrels; EL)

26. Momentum Bank Ballpark (Midland RockHounds; TL)

27. The Ballpark at Jackson (Jackson Generals; SL)

28. AT&T Field (Chattanooga Lookouts; SL)

29. NYSEG Stadium (Binghamton Rumble Ponies; EL)

30. Prince George’s Stadium (Bowie Baysox; EL)









We are running the contest with seeded brackets, so there will be plenty of action in coming days. Here’s our schedule for the Best of the Ballparks 2020 Double-A vote:

First Round: Completed

Second Round: Completed

Third Round: Completed

Semifinals Round: Completed

Finals: Now through end of day, July 8

Here’s our schedule for Best of the Ballparks 2020 vote:

Spring Training: Completed (winners: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium and Salt River Fields)

Low A: Completed (winner: Whitaker Bank Ballpark, Lexington Legends)

High A: Completed (winner: The Diamond, Lake Elsinore Storm)

Class AA: Now-July 8

Class AAA: Now-July 10

Short Season A/Rookie: Now-July 17

Independent: Now-July 16

Summer Collegiate: Now-July 20

MLB: July 19-August 14

Some things to note. First, you are allowed to vote multiple times, but you can only vote once per day. Second, you don’t need to fill out a full slate: partially filled lineups will count. A running tally of the vote will be presented. Signing up for the Ballpark Digest newsletter means you’ll receive regular updates on the votes.