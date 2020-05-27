MLB, MLBPA disagree on 2020 pay plan

The fate of the 2020 MLB season is still up in the air, as MLB officials sent the players association a financial plan for launching play that calls for deep pay cuts for the sport’s highest-paid players.

The proposal protects the bottom tier of player salaries, with those at minimum or slightly above receiving to a pay cut of 10 percent. On the flip side, the highest-paid players would see a pay cut of up to 80 percent. The details from CNBC.com:

Under the MLB’s plan, the highest-paid players could lose about 80% of their salaries, while players making the least amount could keep up to 90% of their pay. The plan calls for players to retain their salary via a tier system. In short, the more a player is scheduled to earn for the 2020 season, the less he retains under the plan.

The plan says players making in the range of $563,501 to $1 million can keep more than 70% of their pay. That number decreases to only 50% for salaries in the $1 to $5 million range, 40% in the $5 to $10 million tier and players making more than $20 million per year could only keep 20% of their salaries. Gone is the 50-50 revenue-sharing plan, as MLB officials decline to share their financials with MLBPA.

The plan also calls for $200 million ($125 million for the World Series) in postseason bonuses.

As you might expect, some players and the MLBPA aren’t happy with the prospect of deep pay cuts.

“I saw the proposal,’’ said union representative Andrew Miller of the St. Louis Cardinals. “We want to play. It’s what we love to do. We also have principles and a responsibility to protect the rights of players. If this was truly about getting the game to the fans in 2020, we would have no issues finding that common ground.

“We will continue to work towards that, but I’m disappointed where they have started the discussion.’’

This season is not looking promising. Keeping the mind and body ready regardless. Time to dive into some life-after-baseball projects. Hope everyone is staying safe and healthy. Brighter times remain ahead! — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) May 26, 2020

The pay plan comes after MLB officials say they stand to lose $4 billion in unrecognized revenue this season. Bringing baseball back could recoup about a billion of that revenue from broadcast revenues if the playoffs are expanded to 14 teams. The plan calls for play to begin in empty ballparks, but down the road fans could be allowed when local pandemic-mitigation regulations allow.

What comes next: More talk.

This article appeared in the free Ballpark Digest newsletter. Are you a subscriber? Sign in here!

With daily news about the spread of the coronavirus impacting the sports-business and facilities industries, it’s more important than ever to stay up with the latest news in the venues industry. That’s why we launched a Venues Digest newsletter focusing on coronavirus information across the ballparks, arenas, stadiums, theater and performing-arts worlds. For now it will appear daily, and for now it will be free of charge to industry professionals. Sign up here.

RELATED STORIES: Northwoods League teams eye June 15 launch; California, New York govs clear way for sports in empty ballparks in June; Another alternative ballpark use during a pandemic: Fore!; Teams find alternative uses for ballparks as entertainment venues; Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League cancels 2020 season; Katz: Don’t assume Goldeyes baseball this summer; NYCBL cancels 2020 season; MINK League and Florida League update plans; Canceled: 2020 New England Collegiate Baseball League season; Expedition League postpones late-May season opening; MiLB teams warn of dire consequences due to state restrictions; Canceled: Little League World Series, regional championships; WCBL postpones 2020 season opener; Canceled: Midnight Sun Baseball Game; FCBL, TCL, NYCBL delay season start; Cape Cod League cancels 2020 season; American Association delays, scales back 2020 season; Fans prioritize safety when considering return to baseball: study; When baseball returns, will fans return as well?