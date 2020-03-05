Nashville Sounds Donate $100,000 to Aid Tornado Relief Effort

The Nashville Sounds (Class AAA; Pacific Coast League), on behalf of owners Frank Ward and Masahiro Honzawa, have announced a donation of $100,000 towards supporting families affected by the tornadoes in Nashville. The donation is to Music City Inc., the 501c(3) charitable foundation of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.

In addition to the donation made to Music City Inc., numerous members of the Sounds front office have led relief efforts in the Germantown area near First Horizon Park. Those recovery efforts will continue until at least Sunday evening.

Additional donations are being made to the Nashville Sounds Foundation from the baseball community, including a significant donation from the Sounds parent club, the Texas Rangers.

The Nashville Sounds Foundation has received an initial monetary donation of $10,000 from the Texas Rangers. Additionally, the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation will donate to the Sounds Foundation the proceeds generated from the team’s Texas 2 Split Raffle at a home game to be announced early in the 2020 season at the new Globe Life Field. The Rangers are also donating auction and raffle items to contribute in raising funds.

“The Texas Rangers extend our thoughts and prayers to the families of the victims and to everyone affected by the devastating tornados in Tennessee earlier this week,” said Rangers Chief Operating Officer and Baseball Foundation Chairman Neil Leibman. “We want to pledge our assistance to our great partners, the Nashville Sounds in their efforts to help the community in its recovery.”

The foundation has also received a $5,000 donation from MiLB Charities and generous monetary donations from Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O’Conner, and the Pacific Coast League.

“All of Minor League Baseball stands ready to assist the people of Nashville and central Tennessee with the recovery efforts, and we are proud to assist the Sounds organization as they help those in need,” said O’Conner. “Community is a focal point of what we do across the country and when one community is in need, we rally to address the needs of those affected. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those impacted by this disaster.”

Other Minor League Baseball Clubs or any individuals wishing to donate to the Nashville Sounds Foundation can do so at www.nashvillesounds.com/community. All funds raised will be used to help those in Nashville directly affected by the tornadoes.

The mission of the Nashville Sounds Foundation is to utilize baseball to positively impact communities throughout Middle Tennessee by emphasizing the importance of social responsibility, education, and the power of sports to transform lives.

