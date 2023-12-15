Goodbye OKC Dodgers; hello Oklahoma City Baseball Club

Here’s your first interesting branding story of the day: the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Triple-A; Pacific Coast League) are no more, as the team will operate under the temporary name of the Oklahoma City Baseball Club until a 2025 rebranding.

While the team will continue as the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate, the temporary name will be used until the new local branding is unveiled at conclusion of the 2024 baseball season. Until then, the team will go with a temporary Oklahoma City Baseball Club logo, use an alt city logo and revive the old Oklahoma City 89ers branding.

“For the last nine years, it has been an honor and a privilege to share one of the most iconic brands in all of professional sports,” said Oklahoma City Baseball Club President/General Manager Michael Byrnes via press release. “However, we’re excited this new era affords us the opportunity to strengthen our connection to our community and reinforce that we are Oklahoma City’s team.”

The process to develop the team’s new permanent identity is already underway, according to a team press release, with the organization previously hosting a series of meetings and focus groups with key community leaders and stakeholders to receive input.

While the team cultivates a new permanent identity, it will spend the 2024 season celebrating the franchise’s history, which has been continuous since 1962. During every Sunday home game, the team will wear its City Celebration jerseys and hats, which were introduced in 2023 in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. During every Thursday home game, the team will wear refreshed Oklahoma City 89ers jerseys and hats. Other theme nights scheduled for the 2024 season will be announced at a later date.