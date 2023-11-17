New for 2024: Lee Health Sports Complex

Another naming-rights deal to pass along: the Minnesota Twins spring-training camp in Fort Myers has a new moniker, as a deal with Lee Health will yield new branding of Lee Health Sports Complex in 2024.

The new naming-rights deal runs for 10 years.

The Twins and the club’s six minor league affiliates have called the Lee Health Sports Complex their spring training home since 1991; the 2024 spring campaign will be the organization’s 34th in Fort Myers.

“We are incredibly proud to align our Fort Myers complex with a like-minded, locally-based and community-driven business that shares our desire to shape a better tomorrow for all,” said Twins Executive Vice President & CBO Meka White Morris via press release. “Southwest Florida is a special part of Twins Territory, with our presence here extending beyond baseball. Lee Health’s work to provide the very best in health and wellness is both inspirational and aspirational, while our shared civic pride in Lee County made this partnership a natural fit. We are excited for what the future holds.”

Lee Health Sports Complex includes the 8,730-seat Hammond Stadium, the spring home of the Twins and the regular-season home of the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Single-A; Grapefruit League); five full practice fields (including the home field for the FCL Twins) and two half-fields; a minor league building with locker rooms, training and video facilities; the Twins Player Development Academy, which features a 58-room residence hall for players and staff, dining facilities, recreational spaces, meeting rooms, educational classrooms and the 220-seat Champions Hall; and four community softball fields.

The naming-rights deal also features many initiatives to benefit the greater community. Programs at the Lee Health Sports Complex may include free health checks during Twins spring training home games and additional non-gameday health fairs, fitness classes for all ages, softball leagues, yoga nights and more. Lee Health also becomes the presenting partner for the Twins’ annual Southwest Florida-based lineup of free youth baseball and softball clinics, held at both the complex and youth league sites throughout the region.

“We have worked with the Twins in numerous capacities over the years and we are thrilled to enter into this partnership with the Twins organization. They share Lee Health’s vision of community service with a focus on a long-lasting, positive impact on Southwest Florida,” said Chief Development, Marketing and Communications Officer for Lee Health Chris Simoneau via press release. “We are proud to be the Twins’ official healthcare provider and we can’t wait to see what we accomplish together for health and wellness in the Southwest Florida region in the next decade.”