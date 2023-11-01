Top Menu

Navigation

You are here: Home Rays unveil St. Petersburg ballpark plan, ask for swift consideration from the city

Rays unveil St. Petersburg ballpark plan, ask for swift consideration from the city

By on November 1, 2023 in Future Ballparks, Major-League Baseball

The Tampa Bay Rays unveiled a financing plan for a new St. Petersburg ballpark to replace Tropicana Field, with the facility serving as the centerpiece of a $6-billion development.

Much of the development plan from the Rays and developer Hines had already been revealed. We covered the specifics of the development proposal here: The Rays are proposing a $1.3-billion fixed-roof ballpark, with partner Hines planning to invest more than $6.5 billion in St. Petersburg over 20 years, creating the largest (nearly 8 million square feet) mixed-use development project in Tampa Bay history. The development would happen at the current Tropicana Field site. The plan includes:

  • 14,000 parking spaces
  • 4,800 residential units
  • 1,200 affordable/workforce residential units (on and off-site)
  • 600 senior living units
  • 1,400,000 square feet of office, medical and commercial space
  • 750,000 square feet of retail
  • 750 hotel rooms
  • 100,000 square feet of entertainment space, including a concert venue to seat up to 4,000
  • 50,000 square feet of civic space, namely a new home for the Carter G. Woodson African American Museum
  • 90,000 – 100,000 square feet of conference, ballroom and meeting space
  • 14 acres of public open space

The St. Petersburg City Council received a more detailed presentation about the development and how it would be financed. As you would expect from a $6 billion development, there are plenty of details to sort out, especially when you also have city and county involvements. In total, the city would pay $417.5 million toward the $6 billion development, with $130 million going to infrastructure improvements across the site (for things like streets and water) and $287.5 million specifically on the ballpark. This money would be generated with a bond sale; no general funds would be involved. Pinellas County bed-tax proceeds would be tapped for $312.5 million toward ballpark construction. The remainder of the ballpark construction cost, $600 million, would come from the team, as well as any cost overruns.

These are big bucks, to be sure, but overall this is a pretty conventional financing plan. The team asked the council for approval by March 2024 so the planning and construction process can begin for a ballpark expected to open in 2028.

Rendering courtesy Tampa Bay Rays and Hines.

RELATED STORIES: New Rays ballpark: $1.3B, $600 million public contribution; Rays to unveil new St. Petersburg ballpark planRays’ Sternberg: “Open to selling the team”; Sternberg: Yes, I’m committed to a new Tampa Bay Rays ballpark; In surprise, Tampa Bay Rays attendance up 28 percent this yearFour plans for Tropicana Field redevelopment, including Rays pitch, received by St. Petersburg;  St. Pete makes another run at Tropicana Field redevelopment; Tropicana Field site development halted; new bidding to include Rays ballparkManfred once again calls for sense of urgency about new Tampa Bay Rays ballparkManfred: Rays ballpark search now requires “sense of urgency”Rays pull plug on joint Tampa/Montreal tenancy after MLB Exec Council decision Rays envision a pedestrian-friendly Ybor City ballparkAnother Ybor City site considered for new Rays ballparkIs Tampa ballpark bid gaining momentum?It’s back: Rays revive Ybor City ballpark plan

, , , , ,