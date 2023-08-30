Attendance news from Portland, Beloit, Schaumburg

As we approach the end of the regular season, we expect to see lots of news about 2023 attendance records going down and milestones being met. Today we have news from the Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A; Eastern League), Beloit Sky Carp (High-A; Midwest League) and Schaumburg Boomers (Frontier League).

The Portland Sea Dogs welcomed the 11 millionth fan in franchise history Tuesday night as the Sea Dogs hosted the Somerset Patriots. William Cashman, seven years old from Freeport, Maine was the lucky fan, who was attending the game with his parents Andy and Emily Cashman.

Sea Dogs’ Vice President/ Communications & Fan Experience Chris Cameron and Slugger greeted Cashman at the turnstile at 5:41 PM. Cashman and his family received a Sea Dogs prize package that included a special 11-millionth fan Sea Dogs jersey and an assortment of items and gift cards from various Sea Dogs’ partners. Cashman also threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game.

Entering Tuesday’s game, the Sea Dogs were just 3,213 fans away from the milestone. Through 55 openings this season the Sea Dogs have welcomed 344,905 fans to Hadlock Field, an average of 6,271 per game including 18 sellouts. The Sea Dogs’ average of 6,271 fans per game ranks third in the Eastern League, third in Double-A baseball, and 16th out of the 120 Minor League Baseball teams across the country.

A crowd of 4,036 was on hand at ABC Supply Stadium Saturday night to see the Beloit Sky Carp go down to the Lake County Captains, boosted by the presence of Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and ABC Supply Company. Also part of the festivities: legendary Chicago White Sox organist Nancy Faust entertaining the crowd throughout the evening.

The Schaumburg Boomers set the single-game record for Wintrust Field attendance for the third time this season as 7,914 fans were in attendance at Wintrust Field to witness a 7-6 defeat at the hands of the Gateway Grizzlies. The Boomers also set the single-season attendance mark with four home dates remaining, breaking the mark of 210,115 set last year.

For those who are wondering: We will be running our annual look at summer-collegiate attendance after the MLB Draft League season ends on September 2.