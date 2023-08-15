Second phase of Heritage Financial Park upgrades underway

Designed to meet MiLB’s facilities standards, the Hudson Valley Renegades (High-A; Sally League), team owner Diamond Baseball Holdings and Dutchess County unveiled the specifics of the second phase of Heritage Financial Park upgrades, set for the 2024 season.

Construction has begin on a new building beyond left field, set to house a new home clubhouse and events space. The project is expected to be completed before Opening Day 2024.

Besides meeting the mandated MILB facilities specs, the Heritage Financial Park upgrades will create new upscale and social spaces at the ballpark. Phase Two marks the largest capital investment in Heritage Financial Park since the facility opened in 1994.

“The best way to describe this project is dynamic! It will deliver player and staff accommodations that will be among the best in all of baseball, it will expand the experience that we are able to provide our fans on gameday, and it will grant us the opportunity to be open and welcoming to the communities we serve for 12 months a year,” said Tyson Jeffers, General Manager of the Renegades, via press statement. “This project delivers on many promises made to our partners, including our fans, the community, and the New York Yankees, as well as the Renegades fulfilling our goals of Heritage Financial Park being the premier entertainment venue in the Hudson Valley. I can’t wait to welcome our players, staff, and fans into these new spaces to start the 2024 season!”

“For nearly three decades, Heritage Financial Park has provided countless local families with wholesome entertainment and long-cherished memories,” said Dutchess County Executive William F.X. O’Neil via press release Even before the first pitch was ever thrown at the stadium, Dutchess County has invested in this gem of a County park to enhance the fan experience. This latest project continues our commitment to residents and visitors alike who enjoy this park and will do so for decades to come.”

NEW HOME CLUBHOUSE FACILITY

The centerpiece of the player-facing aspect of the project is a brand-new home clubhouse located on the ground level of the new building. The clubhouse exceeds Major League Baseball’s requirements and will provide a state-of-the-art facility for the New York Yankees farmhands.

As part of the new construction, the Renegades will have their own private weight room and enclosed batting tunnels, making Heritage Financial Park one of the only minor league facilities in the country to have private weight rooms and tunnels for both teams. The clubhouse will be outfitted with new lockers and a player lounge. There will also be dedicated locker room spaces for all field staff and private accommodations for female staff.

With the home clubhouse being constructed in left field, the Renegades will shift to the third base dugout coinciding with the opening of the building in 2024. Players will enter the field through an entrance tunnel into left field, near where the current visiting team bullpen is located. The visiting team will move into the right-field clubhouse building, which currently houses just the Renegades.

NEW CLUB LEVEL AND EVENTS SPACE

The upper level of the new building will contain an all-new club level and events space utilized both for games and events during the offseason.

For games, the Renegades will sell season-long memberships, group tickets, and a limited number of single-game tickets for the club. Inside, the club will feature a full-service kitchen and bar, climate-controlled indoor seating with TVs, and will feature a buffet-style rotating menu of both upscale and traditional ballpark fare. Outdoors on the club level, fans can relax and casually watch the game from the elevated patio, or a section of traditional seats that are the only spot in the ballpark to catch a home run.

The club level will be able to accommodate approximately 200 fans for games, and will feature private restroom facilities for those enjoying a game there.

Beyond Renegades games, the space will operate during all 12 months as a unique venue for weddings, bar and bat mitzvahs, private parties, showers and meetings. The club level will be able to accommodate events with Audio and Visual needs, and those renting it out can work with the Renegades concessionaire to develop a full menu that fits the needs of their event. The Renegades will also host team and community events in the club level.

GROUP AND SINGLE-GAME SEATING AND AMMENITY EXPANSION

In addition to the clubhouse and club level, the construction project is adding several new, unique seating options for fans to enjoy a game from down the left field line. A new Rooftop Party Deck to accommodate groups of up to 300 people will offer a unique vantage point for groups as well as a private bar. There will also be new drink rail seating as well as a section of terraced four-top tables for fans to socialize and watch the game. Drink rail and four-top terrace seats will be sold both for group and single-game ticket buyers.

There will also be a new section of traditional seats located down the left-field line, and a new, public restroom facility to service the needs of the entire ballpark. In total, the expansion is expected to increase the capacity of Heritage Financial Park by approximately 1,000.

Construction on the facility is already underway, and is expected to be completed before Opening Day 2024.

Phase One of the ballpark transformation project saw several player-facing upgrades, including the replacement of the original outfield wall with a safer, padded wall, a new batter’s eye in center field, the renovation of the right field clubhouse building, and the enclosure of the right field batting cages.

Renderings courtesy Hudson Valley Renegades.