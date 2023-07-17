Eric Krupa new COO of Ryan Sanders Baseball, RS3 Sports

Industry veteran Eric Krupa is the new chief operating officer of Ryan Sanders Baseball and RS3 Sports, owner of the Round Rock Express (Triple-A; Pacific Coast League) and the San Antonio Missions (Double-A; Texas League).

Besides the two MiLB teams, Krupa will also oversee the finance and business operations of RS3 Turf and RS3 Strategic Hospitality

Krupa joins the organization after working nearly 30 years in Minor League, Major League and Independent baseball.

“I feel blessed to have the opportunity to join such a great, first-class organization,” Krupa said via press release. “I look forward to applying my skills and experience to help Ryan Sanders Baseball continue their tradition of excellence.”

“We’re thrilled to name one of the most well-respected baseball executives as our next Chief Operating Officer,” Ryan Sanders Baseball CEO Reid Ryan said via press release. “Eric’s name is well known throughout the sport, and he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from his time working in the Minor League and Major League baseball offices.”

Krupa graduated from Lafayette College with a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and Economics. He began his baseball career as an intern and Visiting Clubhouse Manager with the Reading Phillies in 1995.

After earning a master’s degree in Sports Administration and Facility Management from Ohio University in 1996, Krupa interned with The Walt Disney Company, assisting with the opening of Disney’s Wide World of Sports complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. In 1997, Krupa was hired as the Director of Business and Finance for Minor League Baseball’s headquarters in St. Petersburg, Florida, where he worked for 10 years.

He then spent 13 years as President of the Class-A South Atlantic League. After Major League Baseball’s reorganization of the Minor Leagues in 2021, Eric was hired by MLB as one of five Regional Supervisors, overseeing clubs in the South Atlantic and Florida State Leagues. Prior to joining the RSB team, Krupa served as the President of the Frontier League (Independent baseball) since June 2022.