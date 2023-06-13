MLB’s Home Run Derby X to make US debut in Hartford

Big event for Dunkin’ Park: MLB’s Home Run Derby X will be held for the first time in the United States at the home of the Hartford Yard Goats (Double-A; Eastern League) on Friday, August 11.

MLB introduced Home Run Derby X last year in London, Mexico City and Seoul. American League All-Star and New York Yankees World Series Champion Nick Swisher and Boston Red Sox World Series Champion Jonny Gomes, will participate in the event along with other legends yet to be named.

“We are thrilled to be chosen to host the U.S. debut of Home Run Derby X at Dunkin’ Park,” said Tim Restall, Yard Goats President, via press release. “Our fans are going to love the fast paced, exciting contest, and the chance to catch multiple home run balls.”

In this Home Run Derby X format, co-ed teams of four (three hitters and one pitcher) go head-to-head in a three-inning game with points awarded for offense (hitting) and defense (catching) in a quick fire, non-stop, action-packed contest. The fast-paced games are roughly 30 minutes in length and offer additional scoring opportunities, inspired by gaming, available through Target Hits and Hot Streaks.

Members of the public with baseball and softball experience are encouraged to apply for an opportunity to participate in a Draft Day prior to the event, out of which eight men and women will be selected by MLB and Softball Legends to join their teams in a public Home Run Derby X event the next evening. Teams will compete for a cash prize as fans watch under the lights at Hartford’s Dunkin’ Park.

“We are pleased to bring this new and exciting version of baseball to our fan base here in the United States and we think fans will find the action entertaining, while also getting a chance to see their baseball heroes compete alongside hometown players in a competitive environment,” said Casey Brett, MLB’s Senior Vice President, Business Development, said via press release. “The Home Run Derby X concept was very well-received during our international events last year and we expect similar levels of enthusiasm here in the States.”

