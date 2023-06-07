Personnel news: Arkansas, Bowling Green, Fredericksburg

We have significant personnel moves for the Arkansas Travelers (Double-A; Texas League), Bowling Green Hot Rods (High-A; Sally League) and Fredericksburg Nationals (Single-A; Carolina League).

In Bowling Green, President and COO Eric Leach announced via LinkedIn his coming departure from the Hot Rods after 10 years with the team. Leach saw the team through some very transitional times, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the reorganization of Minor League Baseball.

In North Little Rock, Executive Vice President/CEO Rusty Meeks stepped down from the Travelers’ day-to-day operations. Meeks will continue to serve on the club’s Board of Directors as its Vice President. General Manager Sophie Ozier remains the team’s General Manager and will be the top executive in the front office. Additionally, Travs’ Chief Financial Officer Brad Eagle has been appointed to the club’s Board of Directors.

“The Arkansas Travelers organization is a special place. I am so blessed to have been a part of this franchise full-time for the last 13 seasons” Meeks said via press release. “I am excited for my new role as a fan and VP of the Board. Sophie and her team do an amazing job leading this organization, and that will continue for many years.”

Meeks has taken a new job locally and will continue to reside with his family in Little Rock. Meeks began working for the club as a bat boy, served as an intern and held full-time roles as Director of Merchandise, Sales Director, Assistant General Manager and most recently Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer.

In Fredericksburg, Chris Borysewicz has been promoted to Director of Ticket Sales and Rich Crosslin to Director of Ticket Operations.

In his new role as Director of Ticket Sales, Borysewicz will oversee aspects of ticket sales strategies, initiatives and operations. As Director of Ticket Operations, Crosslin will be responsible for managing ticket inventory, distribution and ensuring the smooth functioning of all box office-related operations.

“The Silber family and the leadership team are delighted to recognize the hard work and achievements of Chris and Rich with their well-deserved promotions. Under their new leadership roles, we anticipate even greater success in engaging fans and delivering memorable moments at the ballpark,” said Interim General Manager Robert Perry via press release.