Welcome back, Alan Stein

The man, the legend returns: former Lexington Legends (Low-A; Sally League) and Omaha Storm Chasers (Class AAA; Pacific Coast League) owner Alan Stein is back in professional baseball as Senior Advisor to the newly rebranded Lexington Counter Clocks (Atlantic League).

Stein, our 2011 Executive of the Year in the annual Ballpark Digest Awards (along with Martie Cordaro), brought much of his own personality to the game. He took a pie in the face for local commercials in Omaha, was honored as the 128th Face on the Barroom Floor at the Omaha Press Club, and greeted fans at the ballpark, calling many by name. He retired from the Legends and Storm Chasers in October 2011.

“The long-term success of professional baseball in Lexington is deeply important to me,” Stein said in a press release . “The Counter Clocks’ owners and leadership team share my desire to see Lexington’s baseball team become the absolute best it can be–and I’m honored that they’ve asked me to join them in that endeavor. There’s great potential for the Counter Clocks organization, and I look forward to all that’s ahead for the team, its fans, and the broader Lexington community.”

Stein was responsible for two new-ballpark endeavors, first by launching a privately financed new facility in Lexington and then launching Werner Park in suburban Sarpy County.

“Professional baseball has been a part of Lexington’s sports story for more than two decades now, thanks in large part to Alan’s vision, determination, and hard work,” said Lexington Counter Clocks Owner Nathan Lyons. “Under Alan’s leadership, the Lexington Legends saw some of the organization’s most successful years, and we’re extremely grateful to Alan for joining us now as we work to achieve those same high levels of success with the Lexington Counter Clocks.”

His appointment comes at a time when Lyons is working to boost Lexington baseball as new owner of the Counter Clocks. The team is embarking on a renovation of its home ballpark; we’ll have a preview in May.

