2023 preview: Minute Maid Park, Houston Astros

A new main videoboard and plenty of new food options highlight the changes implemented at Minute Maid Park for the 2023 Houston Astros season.

We previewed the new Minute Maid Park display technology in December.

The new primary videoboard will be the most apparent changes for Astros fans. Measuring 55×124 feet and designed with Samsung’s new XHB series outdoor LED signage, the videoboard features 8000 nits of brightness to provide a clear display for fans, even on sunny Texas days. It’s twice as thin compared to older models, reducing obstructions to the views from the seats, and it’s anticipated to reduce power consumption by over 15 percent.

In addition, the Astros and Samsung installed a new 25×40 foot left-field scoreboard and over 45,000 square feet of updated ribbon boards in the CC Smile, suite level fascia and center-field mezzanine fascia zones. That totals 53,000 square feet of new dynamic displays with 9.8 million LEDs.

“We are always looking for ways to improve our fan experience at Minute Maid Park, and the upgraded scoreboard, ribbon board and other digital enhancements by Samsung are good examples of our continuous focus on our fans,” said Marcel Braithwaite, SVP, Business Operations, Houston Astros, via press release. “We are excited to open the 2023 season and have fans in the stadium to enjoy these new upgrades.”

On the food front, the team and concessionaire Aramark have implemented new offerings like K-uesadilla (stuffed quesadillas), chicken parmesan sub and cajun fries. A new seasonal recipes menu will feature shrimp campechana tacos.

Photo courtesy Houston Astros.

RELATED STORIES: 2023 preview: MLB and Steve Cohen; 2023 preview: MLB and Steve Cohen; 2023 preview: Toyota Field, Rocket City Trash Pandas