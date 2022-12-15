We’ll see new Minute Maid Park display technology on tap for 2023, as the Houston Astros are partnering with Samsung on some serious upgrades.

The upgrades, which include new outdoor LED technology both in the infield and outfield, include a brand-new main scoreboard. Also on tap: new ribbon boards, center field mezzanine signage and more. Installation at Minute Maid Park started in November 2022 with scheduled completion by Opening Day 2023.

“We are excited to add Samsung as a corporate partner, and to integrate their state-of-the-art technology into our ballpark,” said Marcel Braithwaite, SVP, Business Operations, Houston Astros, via press release. “As we are always looking for ways to improve our fan experience at Minute Maid Park, this new scoreboard, the ribbon boards and other digital enhancements are good examples of our continuous focus on our fans.”

“Technology continues to take the in-person fan experience at live entertainment and sporting events to incredible new heights,” said Harry Patz, Jr., Senior Vice President and General Manager, Display Division, Samsung Electronics America, via press release. “Partnering with the World Champion Houston Astros provides Samsung with another opportunity to showcase how the company’s world-class display technology improves the ways venues can create excitement amongst fans and drive business with stunning content display, dynamic entertainment, real-time information and more.”

Image courtesy Samsung.