Ballpark beer news from Bellyslide Wit, Beloit

Blue Moon will temporarily reclaim its original name of Bellyslide Wit, used when originally developed at Coors Field, while Potosi’s Fowl Pole Golden Ale returns as the official beer of the Beloit Sky Carp (High-A; Midwest League).

To say that these are beers from totally opposite ends of the brewery spectrum is an understatement, to be sure. Blue Moon–or, for a limited time, Bellyslide Wit–is brewed by Blue Moon Brewing Company, i.e. Molson Coors, the fifth-largest brewery in the world. Potosi Brewing Company, meanwhile, isn’t even among the ten largest breweries in Wisconsin, ranking 14th in the state with 8,834 barrels brewed in 2021. That’s spillage for Molson Coors.

Yet both have ties to ballparks this coming season. Blue Moon will be temporarily promoted as Bellyslide Wit with labeling and merch, while Fowl Pole Golden Ale returns as the official beer of the Sky Carp.

Blue Moon was born at Coors Field’s Sandlot Brewery in 1995, originally named Bellyslide Wit as a nod to the act of sliding onto base. When rolled out across the country, it became Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale and achieved an unanticipated success. No, the orange isn’t part of any wit beer heritage; yes, it’s a great marketing success.

While that new branding won’t be present at the ballpark, we’re told, the rest of us will have access to merTo help bring back Blue Moon Brewing Company’s bright ballpark history, Blue Moon is partnering with another legend born out of the ballpark, Ebbets Field Flannels, to design the Bellyslide Wit packaging and a capsule apparel collection. The merchandise will feature a throwback flannel baseball jersey, t-shirts and ballcaps and will be available for purchase by 21+ consumers while supplies last on the Blue Moon shopsite.

“We may be known for our roster of beers, but Blue Moon Brewing Company was born out of a love for baseball,” said Mara Schaefer, senior director of Above Premium Beer at Molson Coors Beverage Company, via press release “Coming off the heels of Blue Moon’s first ever Super Bowl ad, we wanted to celebrate the spirit of the sport that first made us shine. When looking for a partner to help us pay homage to our baseball origins, we wanted to work with a brand that was also rooted in a love for the sport. As an iconic sportswear brand best known for their field flannels and throwback jerseys, Ebbets was a natural fit.”

The tie-in with Ebbets Field is pretty cool. For over 30 years, Ebbets Field Flannels has remained committed to bringing the quality, beauty and craftsmanship of mid-century American athletic garments to a 21st century public. With this partnership, Blue Moon and Ebbets will help join the world of beer and baseball in well-crafted style.

Beginning Opening Day, 21+ Blue Moon fans in select states can enter for a chance to win a free 6-pack of Bellyslide Wit bottles to sip on or add to their baseball collection.

In Wisconsin, the Beloit Sky Carp and Potosi Brewing/The Potosi Foundation have once again teamed up to create the Official Beer of the Beloit Sky Carp. According to the team, Fowl Pole Golden Ale was such a hit at the ballpark last year, the partners decided to bring in back in 2023.

“We at Potosi are proud to team up again with the Beloit Sky Carp and ABC Supply Stadium and are eager to give back to the community. At Potosi, all profits go to charity,” says Maddie Fritz, Marketing Director at Potosi Brewery, vis press release.

For every Fowl Pole Golden Ale sold during the 2023 Season, Potosi will again donate a portion of proceeds back to The Stateline Family YMCA.

Potosi Brewing is a unique success story. The brewery was open 1852 to 1972, offering a line of brands including Good Old Potosi, Holiday Beer, Augsburger and Bohemian Club, eventually becoming the fifth largest brewery in Wisconsin. (You will still see Augsburger tavern signs in Chicago.) But the brewery fell on hard times; some brands were sold off while most were discontinued. The original Potosi Brewery building was donated by its owners to the Potosi Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Following an exhaustive restoration process, the foundation reopened the brewery in 2008, followed by the installation of the National Beer Museum and a microbrewery at the original building. Worth a visit if you’re traveling between Madison, Dubuque, the Quad Cities, Minneapolis and Chicago.

We expect more beer news to arrive in coming days.

RELATED STORIES: MLB Ballpark Beers: What’s on Tap in 2019; J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard named later in AmFam Field restaurant; New Wisconsin Brewing branding means changes for Lake Country Dockhounds; Signature Beers at the Ballpark