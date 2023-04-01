2023 preview: Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham Bulls

Already regarded as a very hospitable ballpark, Durham Bulls Athletic Park, home of the Durham Bulls (Triple-A; International League) is adding a slew of new food and beverage selections for the 2023 MiLB season.

In addition, we’ll see some fan favorites returning for the 2023 season. For instance, Dollar Dog Nights are back at the DBAP, with new Sahlen’s All Beef Hot Dogs available for just a buck during every Thursday evening home game.

Debuting on May 16: Tacos and Tallboys Tuesdays, with $2 tacos and $5 select tallboy beers available for Tuesday night home games.

The DBAP will also feature some new additions and returning favorites:

Weldon Mills Cocktails at The 42 Bar: We’ve already covered the new relationship between the Bulls and Weldon Mills Distillery. The 42 Bar at Jackie’s Landing will feature premium offerings from Weldon Mills Bourbon, including Rockfish Bourbon served in a souvenir rocks glass, plus other premium offerings including vodka, gin and tequila from Weldon Mills.

Sausage Stand: Foot-long corn dogs make their triumphant return to the DBAP for 2023, along with a new smoked sausage and Topped Twister Fries. The first month will feature Chorizo Sausage, queso and peppers in celebration of Los Toros de Bravos.

More Condiment Options: Bulls fans will have more choices than ever with more condiment options, including Chipotle, BBQ, Honey Mustard and Garlic Aioli sauces joining Ketchup, Mustard, Relish, Chopped Onion, Mayo and Brown Mustard.

Bottomless Fountain Soda: Durham Bulls Athletic Park will now feature free refills on souvenir cups. Self-service machines will be located throughout the ballpark for fans, giving fans the ability to skip the line and enjoy more of the action.

New Bavarian Pretzel: The new Bavarian Pretzel is available at the hot dog stands and bars throughout the ballpark.

New Food Court Grab & Go: A new Grab & Go location has been added in the main concourse, offering fans a quick and easy way to get their favorite beverages, plus freshly grilled sausages, hot dogs and butter-topped popcorn.

Eat Like A Local: Derby Roasters has been added as a new partner for the 2023 season, serving hot and cold coffee, plus pastries on the third base main concourse. They join other local favorites including Pie Pushers, El Jefecito, Two Roosters Ice Cream, Rita’s Italian Ice, Loco Pops and Magnificent Concessions.

