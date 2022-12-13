J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard named later in AmFam Field restaurant

The Restaurant to Be Named Later at American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers, has been named, with J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard and a working brewing system set to occupy the left-field space for 2023.

The big news is that beer will be brewed at the new J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard space, the first time the former Miller Park has seen a working brewery onsite, with a working three-barrel brewing system on the way for the prime left-field space. Billed as a system for brewing beers unique to American Family Field (such as Brew City Pale Lager and Hot Stove Rye), the brewing system will be right at the J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard entrance, where fans enter via newly constructed garage doors and belly up to the new 27-foot bar. Joining the main bar overlooking the field, both bars collectively feature 48 brews on tap, in addition to domestic and imports available. The bars will be open to all fans for walk-up service–no restaurant reservation needed.

Of course, the ballpark is across the freeway from the historic Miller Brewery, so maybe the Brewers never felt the need to promote a working brewing system on site.

“We are thrilled to reveal J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard at American Family Field, with our valued partners at Molson Coors,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger via press release. “We have worked closely to redesign the space and experience for our fans. What could be better than enjoying a beverage crafted right here at American Family Field, and sampling an amazing menu of food options? The Barrel Yard will be a must-stop for fans on game day, and also a popular non-game day destination.”

And who knows? Maybe Molson Coors can hit a home run with something created at American Family Field. After all, the popular Blue Moon line has its roots as something originally brewed at Coors Field.