2023 preview: Veterans Memorial Stadium, Cedar Rapids Kernels

We have a major upgrade to Veterans Memorial Stadium, home of the Cedar Rapids Kernels (High-A; Midwest League), for the 2023 season: a shiny new videoboard from Daktronics.

Mounted in center field, the LED display measures 30 feet high by 72 feet wide and features a 15HD pixel layout designed to provide clear view to fans in every seat of the ballpark. It also features industry-leading environmental protection to ensure it operates as expected in the outdoor environment of Iowa. It also features the brightness needed to combat direct sunlight while still showing crisp, clear content.

“The Cedar Rapids Kernels along with the City of Cedar Rapids are excited for the community to see the new LED video display when we open on April 11,” said Cedar Rapids Ball Club CEO Doug Nelson via press release. “Our fans will be in awe of its size and clarity.”

The large new screen is capable of variable content zoning, which allows it to show one large image or multiple zones of content. This includes all the stats and information baseball fans crave as well as live video, instant replays, graphics, animations and sponsorship messages.

The display seamlessly integrates into the existing audiovisual system, including a Daktronics LED display in right field.

“Daktronics is excited to once again partner with the City of Cedar Rapids and the Cedar Rapids Kernels on this exciting new display upgrade,” said Matt Warnke, Daktronics sales representative, via press release. “This new display will offer great flexibility in how they inform and entertain fans on game day. I look forward to the start of the baseball season and seeing our display technology helping to enhance the game-day environment.”

Rendering courtesy Daktronics.

