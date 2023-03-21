New for 2023: Heritage Financial Park

We have a new name for Dutchess Stadium, home of the Hudson Valley Renegades (High-A; Sally League): Heritage Financial Park, as the team completes a naming-rights deal with Heritage Financial Credit Union.

In addition to the renaming of the facility, Heritage Financial Credit Union will also sponsor several new community engagement and fan experience initiatives at the ballpark.

“In baseball terms, Heritage Financial Credit Union is a five-tool player, and we are honored to welcome them into the Renegades family,” said Tyson Jeffers, General Manager of the Renegades, via press release. “From our first conversation, it was clear that HFCU shares in our fan-first, community-first culture, and is dedicated to making a difference in monumental ways. We look forward to Heritage being by our side as we execute our long-term vision of expanding our community outreach, improving our customer experience and making Heritage Financial Park the premier venue of the Hudson Valley/”

“When we purchased the Renegades over a year ago, our vision was a big one and we are thrilled that we have found a partner who shares that enthusiasm for the future in Hudson Valley,” said Peter Freund, CEO of Diamond Baseball Holdings, via press release. “We cannot wait to rename the stadium Heritage Financial Park as it undergoes the largest construction project in its history.”

“We are so pleased to partner with the Renegades as this new partnership closely aligns with our mission and further supports our community development outreach initiatives,” Michael Ciriello, President and CEO of the credit union, said via press release. “We are beyond excited about this new opportunity to work closely with the Renegades to help positively impact the lives of those in our communities. I believe a quote from the great Jackie Robinson says it the best: ‘A life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives.’ Wishing theRenegades a fantastic season ahead.”

Through this partnership, Heritage Financial Credit Union will be heavily involved in the Renegades Community Program this season, acting as the presenting sponsor of new, highly impactful initiatives. Heritage Financial Credit Union will be the presenting sponsor of the Youth Field Betterment Program, Community Star Award, the Outstanding Student-Athlete Program and the Renegades Education Program.

Additionally, Heritage Financial Credit Union will be the sponsor of the new Home Runs for Charity program, for which it has pledged to donate to a charity of their choice for each Renegades Home Run hit this season.

Also previously announced, the partnership marks the return of Rascal’s Kids Club presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union. Heritage will sponsor 50% off the first 400 members of Rascal’s Kids Club for 2023, slashing the sign-up cost from $40 to $20. Of that cost, $5 will be donated to another charity of their choice.

At the park, Heritage Financial Credit Union will be the presenting sponsor of the Fun Zone at the ballpark.