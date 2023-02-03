New Citizens Bank Park videoboard set for 2023

It’s already been announced, but we have some more details on a massive new Citizens Bank Park videoboard installed by the Philadelphia Phillies and Daktronics for the 2023 season.

Here’s the original announcement.

It will be one of the largest scoreboards in Major League Baseball, featuring high dynamic range (HDR) video technology, will be 4K and HDR-capable with an increase of 77 percent in size over the previous display.

“If you thought watching a Phillies home run at Citizens Bank Park was already fun, wait until you experience it with this new video board,” said Phillies Executive Vice President David Buck via press release. “From its sheer magnitude and extraordinary technology to improved viewing angles and exceptional clarity, our new and enhanced PhanaVision will make every Phillies big moment even more electrifying.”

The new structure is currently being installed and will officially debut at the Phillies’ Home Opener against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, April 6.

Measuring in at approximately 85 feet high by 151 feet wide, the new display will deliver nearly 12,900 square feet of digital space to entertain and engage fans at every game. It features 10-millimeter pixel spacing and environmental protection to bring excellent image clarity and contrast to audiences at Citizens Bank Park.

The display features all the capabilities fans have come to expect from outfield video displays. This includes variable content zoning allowing it to show multiple zones of graphics and information from live video to instant replays as well as statistics, game information, animations and sponsorship messages.

“When baseball returns to Philadelphia on April 6, there will be a significant ‘wow’ factor added to the game,” said Daktronics Vice President of Live Events Jay Parker via press release. “The new technology, dramatic size increase, improved resolution, enhanced viewing angles, and HDR capability surrounding the Phillies video board will immediately be noticeable and deliver one of the best experiences at a major league ballpark. We are thrilled to partner with the NL Champion Phillies once again, as we install a massive crown jewel of a ‘supersystem’ of Daktronics displays at Citizens Bank Park.”

