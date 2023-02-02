New for 2023: Dunkin’ Park

We’ll have an altered name for the home of the Hartford Yard Goats (Double-A; Eastern League) beginning with the 2023 season: Dunkin’ Park, reflecting the rebranding of the rights holder.

Dunkin’ Donuts transitioned to Dunkin’ in 2019.

The team is working on the rebranding in anticipation of the season, including the removal of the entry Dunkin’ Donuts Park sign and the giant coffee cup above left field.

You can watch for information about the rebranding, along with an announcement of ballpark improvements, in coming weeks.