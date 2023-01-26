Solid sign of spring: annual Whitecaps fan food submission drive begins

They’ve been doing this for 14 seasons now and correctly predicted some hot food trends, so the results are worth watching, as the annual West Michigan Whitecaps (High-A; Midwest League) Fan Food Submission contest is now open.

The team is asking fans to submit their ideas for what new food item they would like to have at LMCU Ballpark. The winning submission will receive a Whitecaps fan pack, including a $100 Whitecaps gift card, 10 undated ticket vouchers to 2023 games of their choosing, a Whitecaps hat, and a Whitecaps T-shirt.

Past winners include Ballpark Digest’s “Best New Food Item” for 2017, Beercheese Poutine (a combination of pulled pork, waffle fries, beer cheese and bbq sauce, shown above), the Baco, Hot-To-Tot, Mt Wing-Suvious, the Rocky Balburrito, and last year’s winner, Greek Gyro Nachos (dish featuring fresh pita chips topped with strips of hot gyro meat, feta cheese crumbles, onions, tomatoes, topped with tzatziki sauce).

“The submissions from our fans always make this an exciting and fun time. It allows us to connect with the fans on a different level and lets them be a part of creating the Whitecaps gameday experience,” said Whitecaps Promotions and Fan Entertainment Manager Ben Love via press statement. “While sometimes weird and wacky, the fan food vote items are always creative, unique and most importantly delicious.”