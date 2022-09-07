Steve Gliner departs Renegades; Jeffers and Betkowski promoted

Some personnel news from the Hudson Valley Renegades (High-A; Sally League), with President/GM Steve Gliner departing to join team owner Diamond Baseball Holdings as a consultant, and Tyson Jeffers and Zach Betkowski promoted.

Jeffers, currently Vice President and Assistant General Manager, is the new GM. Director of Corporate Partnerships Zach Betkowski becomes the Renegades new Assistant General Manager.

“One of our core missions at DBH is to identify talent and promote those within the organization to roles which can positively impact each club,” said Peter Freund, CEO of Diamond Baseball Holdings, via press release. “We are thrilled to elevate two rising stars in Tyson Jeffers to GM and Zach Betkowski to AGM to run the Renegades and continue to build on Steve’s incredible legacy in MiLB.”

Jeffers began his career in minor league baseball 10 years ago in St. Paul, MN with the St. Paul Saints (then independent; American Association). In his seven years with the Saints, Jeffers worked his way through the ranks starting as a ticket and corporate sales executive before becoming the Ticket Sales Manager, and eventually, the Director of Corporate Partnerships. In 2015, Jeffers was part of opening CHS Field, leading to record-setting sales and attendance numbers for the organization. In early 2020, Jeffers accepted the position of Vice President and Assistant General Manager for the Renegades, which he has held since March 2020.

“Since starting with the Renegades, Steve has been my biggest cheerleader and mentor,” said Jeffers via press release. “He has humbly given me the space to fail, succeed, and grow, and without his guidance and leadership I would not be ready to take on this responsibility. It is an honor and a blessing to be handed the reigns from such an amazing person and to such an amazing organization. Our team is made up of some of the most talented individuals in the industry, and I am excited to see what we can do to better our facility, increase the fun, and most importantly, positively impact the communities we serve.”

Betkowski, a New York native, began his baseball career in 2014 and spent his nine-year career with the Cortland Crush, Vermont Lake Monsters and Lehigh Valley IronPigs prior to the Renegades. During his time with Lehigh Valley, the team was recognized multiple times for industry excellence, receiving numerous Golden Bobblehead Awards, as well as the Larry MacPhail Award in 2019, awarded to the top promotional team in all of Minor League Baseball.

While with the IronPigs, Betkowski served on the Board of Directors for IronPigs Charities, a 501(c)3 dedicated to providing educational and recreational opportunities for youth in the Lehigh Valley. Betkowski joined the Renegades in March 2021 as the Director of Corporate Partnerships.

“Minor League Baseball is the best industry in sports and entertainment, and I’ve been fortunate to work with and learn from some of the most innovative individuals this industry has to offer,” said Betkowski via press release. “In my two seasons with the Renegades, Steve and Tyson have been extremely supportive of my career ambitions and have empowered me to be a leader with our staff. I am truly excited for the future of the Renegades as we look to become one of the most influential brands in all of Minor League Baseball. I’d like to thank Steve, Tyson, Peter, and everyone at Diamond Baseball Holdings, for putting their trust in me to help take this team to the next level!”

Gliner’s accomplishments as a baseball lifer are numerous, including two stints with the Renegades throughout his 35 seasons in MiLB. He was part of the initial Renegades staff that started the team in January 1994. He became the Renegades Vice President/General Manager in October 1998 and elevated to President/General Manager in September 2001. He remained in that role until he departed in September 2003 for the same role with the Fort Myers Miracle (High-A; Florida State League), where he was also the Spring Training Coordinator for the Minnesota Twins.

In 2014 and 2015, he helped oversee a complete renovation of Hammond Stadium at the CenturyLink Sports Complex. After 13 seasons in Fort Myers, Gliner returned to the Renegades in January 2017 as Team President and became President/General Manager in October 2018.

Gliner begins his new role with Diamond Baseball Holdings as a consultant to the Renegades, focusing on significant construction projects that will be taking place at Dutchess Stadium over the next two years. Among numerous accolades, Gliner was elected to the Florida State League Hall of Fame in 2019.

“Being able to return to Hudson Valley in 2017 was one of the biggest highlights of my career,” said Gliner via press release. “As a staff, we have made great strides in the last few years as we continue to grow our brand and our operation as a New York Yankees affiliate. I am excited to hand over the Renegades to two very talented and deserving individuals in Tyson and Zach. The team is absolutely in great hands! I look forward to getting started in my new role as we work together with the Yankees and Dutchess County to upgrade the player and fan experience at Dutchess Stadium over the next few years and beyond.”