Lehigh Valley IronMutts to take the field in August

The Lehigh Valley IronMutts (Triple-A; International League) will take the field on August 23, as the IronPigs recognize important “underdogs” in the canine world: non-pedigreed mutts.

As part of the promo the IronMutts will partner with the organizations that have made it possible for these loved family pets to find their new beginnings. The IronPigs have invited local nonprofit dog rescues to participate in several game day activities and initiatives (planned on and off the field) to support the overall “cause for paws”–including an IronMutt Strut adoptable dog parade, and adoption/information fair on the concourse.

Additionally, the IronMutts have a goal to receive as many adoption applications as possible on August 23–and the most ever at a professional sporting event. Further, the IronMutts want to provide as much recognition as possible for “underdog” mutts everywhere and the incredible organizations that help all canines. Each participating local rescue organization will each have two “mutts” available for adoption at the IronMutts game along with additional information on all available canines at their organization’s table.

“Unlike their purebred friends, mixed breeds rarely can take front and center stage in the dog world. This is our way to celebrate this special class of canines, and the organizations that make it possible to get them adopted,” said IronPigs President, General Manager and dog-lover Kurt Landes via press statement. “The IronPigs have paid tribute to the pug and wiener-dog, but now we feel it’s time to recognize the ultimate underdog and that’s the MUTT!”