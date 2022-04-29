2022 MiLB Single-A Best of the Ballparks moves to record round

Our 2022 MiLB Single-A Best of the Ballparks fan vote moves to the second round after a fascinating first round that saw three contests decided by two votes or less and a strong showing from Carolina League teams.

Voting results in most brackets were either blowouts or extremely close votes. We saw a tie between Joseph J. Riley Jr. Park and Valley Strong Ballpark; The Joe moved on because our tiebreaker automatically goes to the higher seed. A single vote separated SRP Park and Excite Ballpark, with SRP Park moving on. And only two votes separated Loanmart Field and TD Ballpark, with Loanmart Field moving on. Receiving the most votes in the first round’s contested brackets: Segra Park, Hammond Stadium, Jackie Robinson Ballpark, Virginia Credit Union Stadium and Five County Stadium.

Yes, the old classifications and leagues are back—mostly. What was Low-A in the past is now Single-A, and we now have the traditional league names in use: Carolina League, Florida State League and California League on the Single-A level. This may be the most varied affiliated category, with a mix of spring-training facilities and former Triple-A and Double-A ballparks.

This listing isn’t the result of a formal grading system, but rather recommendations based on years of attending games, seeing how the ballparks function behind the scenes; how these ballparks have impacted in their communities, and noting how ballparks are regarded within the industry. We also tried to adjust rankings based on use and how appropriate these facilities are for both players and fans on the lowest affiliated level. One of the reasons we love working in baseball is that many industry folks, including many on the player side, are ballpark geeks, and we think this list reflects broad sentiment among those who know ballparks best. Last year’s Low-A champion, Atrium Health Ballpark, is our #1 seed.

Some things to note. First, you are allowed to vote multiple times, but you can only vote once per day. Second, you don’t need to fill out a full slate: partially filled lineups will count. A running tally of the vote will be presented at the bottom of this page in the form of brackets. Vote below: