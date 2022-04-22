Brewers Sustainability Council unveiled for American Family Field 

New at American Family Field: Brewers Sustainability Council, an advisory board created by the Milwaukee Brewers to review, discuss and implement best sustainability practices at the ballpark.

Also part of the creation of the council: Brewers pitcher Brent Suter and founding partner SC Johnson.

Select Brewers partners and outside organizations that bring various perspectives and knowledge on sustainability are also involved, including Johnson Controls, American Family Insurance, Molson Coors, WM, We Energies, Delaware North Sportservice and Urban Ecology Center. Additional Council members will be added throughout this season.



“We are grateful for our partners’ support and expertise as we form a Sustainability Council focused on improving our current efforts and implementing future initiatives,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger via press release. “We have a deep roster full of knowledge within the Council and we are eager to learn and grow in this space.”

Partnering with Suter, the team’s resident environmental advocate, the organization has worked in tandem to support Suter’s efforts to minimize plastic in the clubhouse, reduce the team’s carbon footprint through Sidelining Carbon, and his dedication to planting trees throughout the City of Milwaukee. SC Johnson has most recently outfitted the Brewers clubhouse with reusable water bottles to minimize single use plastic. In addition, Suter, the Brewers and SC Johnson have supported Players for the Planet, a non-profit organization founded with the goal of uniting professional athletes to create positive change for the environment.

“I’m honored and excited to join SC Johnson and our expert partners to guide the Brewers Sustainability Council,” Suter said via press release. “Awareness and education are key as we work together to minimize impact on the planet and continually improve sustainability efforts.”

The Brewers and SC Johnson have embarked on a long-term partnership to build awareness and educate fans about the importance of sustainability efforts in everyday aspects of life. The pair has recently collaborated with EarthEcho International to create the “Waste Free Crew,” an educational initiative that provides educators in the Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee areas with instructive modules for fourth, fifth and sixth graders to learn and discuss environmentally friendly practices. Approximately 3,000 students are enrolled thus far, and the program will culminate in an educational celebration on Tuesday, May 3 at American Family Field.

SC Johnson has also implemented a first-of-its-kind recycling program, turning plastic cups at the ballpark into Scrubbing Bubbles bottles. The program, going into its second year, has helped educate fans and shift behaviors to support recycling and sustainability.

“As a founding partner, SC Johnson will work to ensure sustainable practices are understandable and accessible to the more than 2.5 million people who attend Brewers games each season,” said Alan VanderMolen, SVP, Global Community Affairs at SC Johnson. “One way we are doing that is through our closed-loop cup recycling program, and we look forward to coming up with more innovative programs with Brent Suter, the Brewers and other members of the Council.”