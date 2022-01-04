Temerity Baseball acquires Greensboro Grasshoppers

Another MiLB sale to report: Temerity Baseball, owners of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Low-A East), has acquired the Greensboro Grasshoppers (High-A East) from Greensboro Baseball LLC.

“Greensboro has been blessed with a first-class minor league ballpark, a committed local ownership group and a talented front office staff focused on the fan experience and community partnership,” said Temerity Baseball CEO Andy Sandler via press statement. “Temerity Baseball looks forward to building on this past success and to continue the focus on fans and community. We also look forward to building on the Grasshoppers long term partnership with the Pittsburgh Pirates to further enhance the fan experience for Greensboro baseball fans.”

In addition to the Grasshoppers’ home games each season, Temerity Baseball plans to make First National Bank Field a year-round destination for food, music and other forms of entertainment and events. That’s the model used by the Cannon Ballers in launching Atrium Health Ballpark, as well as working with city officials on additional development surrounding the ballpark. We’d expect some additional development near First National Bank Field as well.

