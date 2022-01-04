Surprise: Michael Gartner distributes $600K in staff bonuses after Iowa Cubs sale

Michael Gartner surprised team employees by distributing $600,000 in staff bonuses after the sale of his Iowa Cubs (Triple-A East) to Diamond Baseball Holdings.

The bonuses to the 23 full-time staff members of the team from the five owners of the I-Cubs were based on the length of employment–$2,000 per year, including internships–with the largest check clocking in at $70,000. From the Des Moines Register:

Everyone got something from the sale.

“It’s a fantastic gesture, no matter what business you’re in, but to be in minor league baseball with a lot of long days, a lot of long hours and a lot of hard work, it was really nice and appreciated,” said Scott Sailor, the team’s former director of communications.

It was a surprising move but not entirely shocking. The 83-year-old Gartner was popular among fans and employees ever since he and a group of associates purchased the Triple-A team and top affiliate of the Chicago Cubs back in 1999. Gartner, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and former president of NBC News and editor of the Des Moines Register, added bleachers in right field, LED lights around the park and a fountain for kids to play in.

