New for 2022: Pac-12 baseball tourney at Scottsdale Stadium

The Pac-12 is joining the ranks of college baseball conferences fielding a postseason tournament, with an inaugural competition set for May 25-29, 2022 at Scottsdale Stadium, spring home of the San Francisco Giants.

The double-elimination tournament will be spread over five days. The top eight teams in conference standings at the conclusion of the regular season will earn berths in the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament, from which the champion will receive the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Pac-12’s initial agreement with the City of Scottsdale runs through 2024.

The Pac-12 was a notable holdout when it came to a postseason tournament, with the regular-season championship receiving the automatic NCAA bid. Besides hosting Giants spring training, Scottsdale Stadium hosts Arizona Fall League play; it’s now positioned as a year-round home to baseball and other events with recent renovations.

“The Pac-12 Baseball Tournament is a marquee event that will serve to enhance the exposure of the Conference’s baseball programs with competitive, late-season matchups prior to NCAA Tournament selections,” Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff said via press statement. “It will also provide student-athletes with a first-class experience and the opportunity to compete for a championship in a premier destination for the sport on the West Coast. A lot of work has gone into the creation of this tournament and we are grateful for the partnership of the City of Scottsdale and The Arizona Sports & Entertainment Commission in making it a reality.”

“Scottsdale Stadium is the perfect venue for the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament,” said City of Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega via press statement. “Our city has a long history with Major League Baseball, including a nearly 40-year relationship with the San Francisco Giants, and we’re ecstatic to be able to add Pac-12 baseball to the mix. We look forward to hearing the roar of fans at the ballpark as the Conference crowns its champion in Scottsdale.”