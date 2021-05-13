Personnel news: Johnson City, Everett, Springfield

We have personnel news today from the Johnson City Doughboys (Appalachian League), Everett AquaSox (High-A West) and Springfield Cardinals (Double-A Central).

Kiva Fuller is the new General Manager of the Johnson City Doughboys. She enters her first year as General Manager in Johnson City and her 13th season overall working in summer collegiate baseball.

Before joining the Doughboys, Fuller previously worked in the Coastal Plain League with the Forest City Owls where she served as the General Manager for the last six seasons and was awarded by the league as Executive of the Year in 2017.

“It’s an honor to join the Appalachian League and the Boyd Sports team as the General Manager of the Johnson City Doughboys. I look forward to providing a fun atmosphere at TVA Credit Union Ballpark as well as becoming a part of the Johnson City Community,” Fuller said via press release.

“I am very excited to be working with Kiva again. She is a veteran of the baseball industry and knows what it takes to run a first class organization.” Jeremy Boler, Vice President of Boyd Sports said via press release. “Soon she will become a part of the community and fans will begin to see her out and about around town. We are very blessed to have someone with so much valuable experience join the Doughboys as we launch this new team. I hope everyone will join me and welcoming Kiva to the Doughboys and Johnson City.”

—–

Local broadcaster Steve Willits is now part of the AquaSox broadcast team, sharing play-by-play duties with lead broadcaster Pat Dillon.

Willits will broadcast the remaining 54 road games for the team beginning May 18 from Avista Stadium when the Spokane Indians play host to the AquaSox. Dillon will broadcast all 60 AquaSox home games. All games can be heard throughout the Puget Sound area on flagship station AM 1380 and FM 95.3, KRKO.

Willits, a graduate of Seattle Pacific University and lifelong resident of Snohomish County, has extensive broadcast experience. Since September 2014, he’s been the co-host of “Prep Sports Weekly,” which airs each Monday on KRKO. He’s been the sideline reporter for basketball and football games on KRKO since 2015 and is the host of his own podcast.

“The Everett Aqua Sox and KRKO have both become such an essential part of my life. The chance to represent both organizations in this capacity, in a community that has meant so much to me is an enormous thrill,” Willits said via press release. “The fact that I will only be doing play-by-play for road games is the ideal situation for me.”

—–

The Springfield Cardinals promoted Aaron Lowrey to Vice President of Stadium Operations. Lowrey has been with the team since the team’s 2005 debut, previously holding roles as the Assistant Groundskeeper, Manager of Stadium Operations and most recently as the Director of Stadium Operations since 2016.