Trash Pandas go cashless in 2021; other teams follow

The Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double-A South) will go cashless at Toyota Field in 2021, becoming one of the first MiLB venues to eliminate the physical transfer of cash and coins.

There have been other MiLB teams to announcement cashless initiatives in prior years, though they really weren’t absolute when it came to game-day practices. The Trash Pandas join MLB and NFL teams in going cashless. We’ve seen MLB go cashless this season across the board–a practice we will likely see continue even after the COVID-19 pandemic runs its course—as the trend was clear even before 2020, when teams like the Tampa Bay Rays announced a move to cashless operations in 2019.

“North Alabama is among the most technologically advanced regions in the country,” said Trash Pandas President and CEO Ralph Nelson. “Our organization has always prided itself on being cutting-edge, and this is our next leap into the future.”

Credit and debit cards will be accepted at all Toyota Field concession stands, The Junkyard Team Store, ticket office, and parking lot. Additionally, mobile tap-to-pay will be available in each of these areas, excluding the ticket office.

Trash Cash cards, Toyota Field’s in-house form of payment, can be used for concessions, merchandise, and tickets. These can be purchased in advance or at the stadium–balance on the cards will roll over from game to game, and cards are re-loadable. For fans who do not carry credit or debit cards, Trash Cash will be available for purchase with cash in The Junkyard or at the Guest Services booth.

A similar move: The Lansing Lugnuts (High-A Central) announced Jackson Field is going entirely cashless for 2021.

“Going cashless is going to make for faster, safer and more secure transactions. This is about looking after both our fans and our employees,” said Lugnuts general manager Tyler Parsons. “We’re going to see shorter, faster-moving lines without the health risks of exchanging cash from hand to hand.”

Credit and debit cards will be accepted at all concessions stands and the Nuts & Bolts Retail Store. In addition, fans can access the StaySeated mobile ordering platform via the StaySeated app, allowing them to have food and beverage delivered to their seat or picked up at a designated location in the stadium.