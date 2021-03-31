New for 2021: loanDepot park

Nine years after the facility opened in 2012, the home of the Miami Marlins finally has a corporate naming-rights partner, as the former Marlins Park is now loanDepot park.

loanDepot is already a baseball partner as the Official Mortgage Provider of Major League Baseball and Presenting Sponsor of the MLB American and National League Championship Series. As part of this naming-rights deal, loanDepot also will be the Official Mortgage Provider of the Miami Marlins.

Terms of the naming-rights deal were not released. A naming-rights deal was always a goal for Marlins ownership, starting with the Jeffrey Loria era and running through the Derek Jeter regime.

“We’re excited to welcome fans back for Opening Day at loanDepot park,” Jeter said via press release. “A partnership like this, with a nationally recognized brand excelling through innovation alongside a strong philanthropic commitment, is foundational to our ability to build sustainable success. A great amount of effort from many talented members of our organization – including, among others, Head of Partnership Development and Strategy David Oxfeld, Chief Revenue Officer Adam Jones, and Vice President and Legal Counsel Ashwin Krishnan – helped to create this milestone agreement for the Marlins. With loanDepot as a part of our family, we have an ideal partner who shares our principles and values as well as our championship drive.”

The 10-year-old loanDepot has expanded from 50 employees at launch to become the nation’s second-largest nonbank retail lender with nearly 11,000 team members nationwide, serving more than 30,000 customers a month, and funding more than $300 billion since inception. Most recently, loanDepot became publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LDI.

“This is a momentous day as we join the Miami Marlins in bringing our ‘Home Means Everything’ message to the South Florida community,” said loanDepot CEO and Founder Anthony Hsieh. “As the Official Mortgage Provider of MLB and the Marlins, we are committed to delivering the dream of homeownership to Americans nationwide—and as the naming sponsor of loanDepot park, we are equally committed to bringing a world-class experience to Marlins fans. We have great confidence that this outstanding collaboration will enable our organizations to join forces in driving exciting innovations in entertainment and live sports events, and that it will result in lifelong memories for individuals and families for years to come.”

What you see at the top of this article is a rendering. The loanDepot park branding transformation will take place over the coming months, with new signage integrated inside the ballpark throughout late spring and early summer. External ballpark signage is anticipated to be in place in time for the July All-Star Break.