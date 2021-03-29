2021 Preview: Arizona Diamondbacks, Chase Field

With the MLB season beginning April 1 and the Arizona Diamondbacks holding their annual Chase Field exhibition on March 30, it’s time to look at what the team has planned to begin the season.

This is the first of a series on ballpark previews for the 2021 MLB season. We’ll be focusing on the ballparks hosting games this week.

The Diamondbacks will begin the Chase Field 2021 following MLB’s operating guidelines, which include socially distanced seating pods of 1-5 seats, mandatory mask usage in all common areas and at all times when not actively eating or drinking, cashless and touchless merchandise purchases, and cleaning procedures that comply with all CDC requirements and recommendations.

On the food front, the Diamondbacks will be offering mobile ordering, including these delicacies:

Poblano Cheesesteak (Shaved Philly Ribeye, American Cheese, fire roasted poblano chile, barbecue aioli, battered onion straws)

(Shaved Philly Ribeye, American Cheese, fire roasted poblano chile, barbecue aioli, battered onion straws) Beer Cheese Bratwurst (Beer bratwurst, pub beer cheese, griddled onion, brown mustard, pretzel roll)

(Beer bratwurst, pub beer cheese, griddled onion, brown mustard, pretzel roll) 505 Green Chile, Chicken Bacon and Ranch Tots (Grilled chicken, tots, nacho cheese, bacon, 505 green chile)

(Grilled chicken, tots, nacho cheese, bacon, 505 green chile) Ultimate Bacon Pub Burger (Chuck patty, pub beer cheese, bacon, battered onion, barbecue sauce, pickles, potato roll)

(Chuck patty, pub beer cheese, bacon, battered onion, barbecue sauce, pickles, potato roll) Danzeisen Dairy Chocolate Mint Chip Stack Shake

In addition, the team will offer Fry’s Grab n’ Go stands throughout the main concourse stocked with small bites, drinks and pre-packaged goods, while distillery Cutwater Spirits will offer an assortment of ready-to-enjoy canned cocktails, including limited-edition cans of its classic Vodka Mule featuring D-backs marks.

All in all, the Diamondbacks will welcome up to 16,000 fans for the home opener, or 25 percent of capacity, after Gov. Doug Ducey lifted state restrictions on capacity and mask usage.

Photo of 505 Green Chile, Chicken Bacon and Ranch Tots courtesy of the Diamondbacks.