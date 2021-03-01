It’s time: Best of the Ballparks 2021 vote launches

It’s that time: Our annual Best of the Ballparks 2021 fan votes launches today, beginning with the Grapefruit League competition and then with the Cactus League competition.

If you are a new reader of this site, this is your introduction to what’s become an annual highlight for us: a series of fan votes on spring training, MLB, MiLB, independent and summer-collegiate ballparks, where fans choose their favorites. We begin with this vote covering the 13 ballparks of the Grapefruit League, following with a fan vote of the 10 ballparks comprising the Cactus League. When we are asked for our ballpark rankings, we point folks toward these stories, as they’re based on our rankings.

Some things to note. First, you are allowed to vote multiple times, but you can only vote once per day. Second, you don’t need to fill out a full slate: partially filled lineups will count. A running tally of the vote will be presented, and you can view the results to date in the brackets graphic at the bottom of this page once we hit the second round. Vote below: