Truist Field to host 2021 ACC Baseball Championship

Truist Field, home of the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A East), will host the 2021 ACC Baseball Championship on May 25-30, making up for the cancelation of the 2020 tournament.

Charlotte was originally awarded the 2020 ACC Baseball Championship following a year-long RFP process, facilitated by the ACC Baseball Committee and approved by the league’s membership. Charlotte’s bid was submitted by the Charlotte Knights, Charlotte Sports Foundation, Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority and Visit Charlotte. The Queen City will now welcome the ACC one year later than originally planned after the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of all 2020 ACC and NCAA spring championships.

As you might expect, there will be plenty of COVID-19 mitigation measures in place, including socially distanced seating and contactless concessions.

“We are proud of the continued partnership with the city of Charlotte and appreciate the Knights welcoming the 2021 ACC Baseball Championship to Truist Field,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips via press release. “After losing the spring sports season to the pandemic, which also meant not playing our 2020 championship in Charlotte, it’s gratifying to be making this announcement. Our student-athletes and coaches are looking forward to playing for an ACC title at one of the nation’s top minor league ballparks and we will continue to work together to hold a first-class championship with the health and safety of all participants as our top priority.”

“We are very pleased to once again have this great opportunity to host the ACC Baseball Championship at Truist Field,” said Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer Dan Rajkowski via press release. “We would like to thank the ACC for its continued support and commitment in bringing the Championship to Charlotte. We also look forward to continuing to work with our great partners at the Charlotte Sports Foundation and the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority to safely put on this significant event for Mecklenburg County and the City of Charlotte.”