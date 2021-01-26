More Fluor Field upgrades on tap

We could see the addition of an entertainment district to Fluor Field, home of the Greenville Drive (Low Class A; Sally League), as the Greenville City Council gave initial approval to the project.

The approval last night from the council was the first of two reading necessary to pass the proposal. The Drive is pitching a “Jackson Way” entertainment district directly south of the ballpark on Field Street, which would be closed to traffic before a game and serve as an extension of the ballpark’s offerings. The total cost of the project is $2.5 million, and work is expected to happen this year for a 2022 opening. (The reference is to native son “Shoeless” Joe Jackson, whose former Greenville home has been turned into a museum on the ballpark grounds.)

From the Greenville News:

Jersey Street near Fenway Park in Boston served as the inspiration for Jackson Way, officials said. Brown and Greenville officials envision Field Street transformed into an area to engage with fans and provide pregame entertainment, a seamless plaza to serve as an integral part of the Fluor Field experience….

The development agreement includes money for public restrooms, site demolition, storm drainage, sidewalks and more. The city would reimburse Brown’s company, WES, for the cost of design and construction, allotting $2.55 million from the economic development project in the capital projects fund, according to the city’s ordinance.

Renderings courtesy city of Greenville.

