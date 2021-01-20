South Bend Cubs extend lease through 2041

The South Bend Cubs (Class A; Midwest League) will play at Four Winds Field through 2041 under the terms of an extension to the existing Use Operations and Management Agreement with the South Bend Park Board.

“Four Winds Field, which was built 33 years ago, is still one of the best in the country for minor league baseball,” said Andrew Berlin, Chairman and Owner of the South Bend Cubs, via press release. “The city and the team have both worked hard to keep it that way over the years. It is one of the principal reasons we will continue our wonderful relationship with the Chicago Cubs.”

Four Winds Field opened in 1987 as Stanley Coveleski Regional Stadium, named for the former Major Leaguer born and raised in South Bend. Since Berlin took over the team, the ballpark has seen several rounds of improvements, earning the ballpark our Renovation of the Year Award in 2012.

“This is a win for the team and for the city,” said Aaron Perri, Executive Director, City of South Bend Venues, Parks & Arts, via press release. “The partnership between the ballclub and the city will continue to be phenomenal for another twenty years.”

Photo of (L-R) Aaron Perri, Joe Hart, Andrew Berlin and James Mueller courtesy South Bend Cubs.