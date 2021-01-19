Development arrives at Arvest Ballpark

It took over a decade, but development is finally reaching Arvest Ballpark, home of the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Class AA; Texas League)–a goal of Springdale officials after the ballpark opened in 2008.

When it opened on former pasture land, Arvest Ballpark was pretty much the only structure in the area, though local officials had moved ahead with the ballpark project as a tool for attracting development in the area. A recession stalled those plans, but work in the area never stopped, with infrastructure put in place to handle traffic the development arrived.

And it has.

Two major medical facilities are joining other medical space in the area, along with office space and apartment buildings. From the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette:

“This district has cemented itself as the medical hub of Northwest Arkansas,” Saviers wrote in an email Wednesday.

He touted Arkansas Children’s Northwest and the Highland Oncology Group’s building near the Don Tyson Parkway interchange and Mercy Health System’s specialty clinic and emergency room just one exit north on Elm Springs Road and Interstate 49.

“Medical care is such an important aspect to quality of life,” Saviers continued. Residents across the four-state area increasingly are traveling here for treatment, he said.

Potentially in the works: retail, restaurant and entertainment venues.