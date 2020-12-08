New Montreal ballpark not in development plans–yet

A new Montreal ballpark isn’t part of the initial proposal for a Peel Basin development, but developer Devimco says that talks are still ongoing to include a Major League Baseball facility there.

The omission of a ballpark site in an initial plan unveiled by Devimco president Serge Goulet was certainly noted by the press, but in response Goulet said talks were still ongoing with Groupe de baseball de Montréal, led by Stephen Bronfman and Pierre Boivin of Claridge.

Currently a new Montreal ballpark is foreseen as part of a plan that would see the Tampa Bay Rays play the first half of the season in a new Tampa Bay ballpark and the second half in Montreal. However, a new Montreal ballpark is not necessarily contingent on the Rays landing a new ballpark. In what’s being discussed in MLB circles as a certainly, expansion once the Oakland and Tampa Bay ballpark situations are resolved could be on the agenda for the Montreal baseball investment group.

