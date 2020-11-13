Ng named Marlins GM, first woman in MLB in that post

In a groundbreaking move, Kim Ng is the new general manager of the Miami Marlins, becoming the first woman to occupy that position in MLB team baseball operations.

Ng is well-respected in the baseball industry, serving as an AGM for both the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers while also working as senior vice president of baseball operations for MLB since 2011. When she was hired by the Yankees in 1998 at the age of 29, she was the youngest AGM in Major League Baseball. She’s interviewed for several GM spots over the years.

“I entered Major League Baseball as an intern and, after decades of determination, it is the honor of my career to lead the Miami Marlins as their next general manager,” Ng said in a press statement. “We are building for the long term in South Florida, developing a forward-thinking, collaborative, creative baseball operation made up of incredibly talented and dedicated staff who have, over the last few years, laid a great foundation for success.

“This challenge is one I don’t take lightly. When I got into this business, it seemed unlikely a woman would lead a Major League team, but I am dogged in the pursuit of my goals. My goal is now to bring championship baseball to Miami. I am both humbled and eager to continue building the winning culture our fans expect and deserve.”

“On behalf of principal owner Bruce Sherman and our entire ownership group, we look forward to Kim bringing a wealth of knowledge and championship-level experience to the Miami Marlins,” team president Derek Jeter said in a press statement. “Her leadership of our baseball operations team will play a major role on our path toward sustained success. Additionally, her extensive work in expanding youth baseball and softball initiatives will enhance our efforts to grow the game among our local youth as we continue to make a positive impact on the South Florida community.”

“All of us at Major League Baseball are thrilled for Kim and the opportunity she has earned with the Marlins,” said MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred via press release. “Kim’s appointment makes history in all of professional sports and sets a significant example for the millions of women and girls who love baseball and softball. The hard work, leadership, and record of achievement throughout her long career in the National Pastime led to this outcome, and we wish Kim all the best as she begins her career with the Marlins.”

“When I succeeded Kim as the Assistant General Manager of the Yankees almost 20 years ago, I knew that I needed to up my game to match hers — Kim had set a high standard,” said Jean Afterman, Yankees Senior Vice President and Assistant General Manger, via press statement. “Her hiring demonstrates what I have long said, that to be a GM in Major League Baseball, you need intelligence, vision and experience. These qualities of leadership, which Kim possesses in abundance, are gender-blind. It is a tremendous achievement to be the first female GM in Major League Baseball, and I hope young girls (and boys) take notice of this and further understand that there are no limits to their dreams. I congratulate the Marlins — that after a remarkable season, during extraordinary times — they have broken a barrier that needed shattering.”

It’s been a good year for the Marlins. The team made the playoffs and advanced past the first round after defeating the Chicago Cubs, and Don Mattingly was named National League Manager of the Year.