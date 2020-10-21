New for 2021: Jersey Shore BlueClaws

We have a rebranding to report, as the Lakewood BlueClaws will be known as the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Low A; Sally League) come the 2021 season.

As part of the rebranding, the team unveiled an entire new set of logos, on-field caps, and an all-new Jersey Shore BlueClaws home white jersey.

“This is truly a banner day for the BlueClaws and the Jersey Shore,” said Art Matin, managing partner of Shore Town Baseball, the partnership that operates the BlueClaws. “Shore Town Baseball has added a mini golf course, boardwalk game area, and Biergarten to FirstEnergy Park over the last several seasons to help bring the ‘Shore feeling’ to the ballpark. The Jersey Shore BlueClaws is the natural next step. We couldn’t be more excited.”

BlueClaws team president Joe Ricciutti added: “The Jersey Shore is an amazing place to work and to raise a family. The BlueClaws are proud to play a role in the fabric of the Shore’s vibrant community. We can’t wait for Opening Night.”

The new identity depicts a determined crab surfing and boogie boarding, a celebration of the Jersey Store lifestyle. The updated lettering inspired by lettering seen on Jersey Shore boardwalks.

In an effort to continue the tradition of making the colors representative of the shore, Phillies Red, Dark Atlantic Blue, Crab Blue and Golden Yellow make up the club’s new official colors. The BlueClaws are the only professional sports team to use this color combination.

The Jersey Shore BlueClaws unveiled four marks on Wednesday (shown above), with each serving as an on-field cap to be worn by the team beginning in 2021:

Surfing Crab – This feisty crab is surfing with sunglasses perched atop his cap. This mark will don the club’s home hat, a red cap with a red brim.

Crab Emblem – This “faux-back” style crab is navy blue with baseball seams and sits on the road hat, a baby-blue cap with a red brim.

Boogie-Boarding Crab – This time with his sunglasses on his head, the crab is excitedly running to the ocean carrying his boogie-board. This mark will be on the team’s batting practice hat, which is yellow with a navy blue brim.

Sunglasses Mark – These sunglasses reflect a roller coaster and Ferris wheel, two popular Jersey Shore boardwalk activities. Those that look close will see a JS (for Jersey Shore) and BC (for BlueClaws) in the clouds. The sunglasses rest atop a yellow brim on a baby blue cap.

As part of the announcement on Wednesday, the BlueClaws exercised an option on their ballpark lease with the Township of Lakewood that keeps the Jersey Shore BlueClaws in Lakewood for at least an additional 10 years through 2031.