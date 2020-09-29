Kannapolis seeks development bids for Intimidators Stadium site

With the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Low A; Sally League) ensconced at Atrium Health Ballpark, the city of Kannapolis is now requesting bids for the redevelopment of property hosting the team’s former home, Intimidators Stadium.

The 55.46-acre site includes the 4,700-seat ballpark on the northern portion of the site. The stadium, constructed in 1995, and its associated structures occupy approximately 10 acres, and the adjacent surface parking lot occupies approximately seven acres. The southern portion of the site (approximately 19 acres) is vacant except for Stadium Drive. The property is zoned office institutional and has infrastructure in place.

“This location is ideal for a significant project such as a corporate headquarters, office building, light industrial, entertainment, mixed use or recreational business. With the I-85 widening project nearing completion this property is perfectly suited for businesses that need access to the interstate, airports and other amenities near the Charlotte Metropolitan Region,” said Kannapolis City Manager Mike Legg in a city press release. “We would like to see proposals from developers that would maximize private investment on the site that would create quality jobs for people in our city and region, increase the tax base, and preserve the environmental qualities of the location,” he continued.

As noted, the former Intimidators, the Cannon Ballers, are all set to play at Atrium Health Ballpark in 2020. The new ballpark was designed to be the cornerstone of downtown Kannapolis development.

Photo courtesy city of Kannapolis.