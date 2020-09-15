It’s official: MLB playoffs sites announced

After weeks of speculation, we have the official announcement of the 2020 MLB postseason details, with California ballparks hosting the American League Divisional and Championship Series and Texas ballparks hosting the National League Divisional and Championship Series as well as the World Series.

Not a surprise really; there was little doubt about this lineup save some American League folks arguing to hold games in Anaheim rather than San Diego. The playoffs will begin at home ballparks of each league’s top four seeds during the best-of-three Wild Card Series and be televised exclusively by ESPN and TBS. Here’s the official lineup:

San Diego’s Petco Park will host the American League Division Series, featuring the matchup with the winners of the 1/8 and 4/5 Wild Card Series. Dodger Stadium will feature the ALDS with the winners of the 2/7 and 3/6 Wild Card Series. Both best-of-five ALDS will be scheduled for Monday, October 5 through Friday, October 9.

Arlington’s Globe Life Field will host the National League Division Series, which includes the winners of the 1/8 and 4/5 Wild Card Series. Houston’s Minute Maid Park will feature the NLDS with the winners of the 2/7 and 3/6 Wild Card Series. Both best-of-five NLDS will be scheduled for Tuesday, October 6th through Saturday, October 10th.

In the next round, San Diego will welcome the American League Championship Series from Sunday, October 11 through as late as Saturday, October 17. The ALCS will be exclusively telecast by TBS.

Arlington will stage the National League Championship Series from Monday, October 12th through as late as Sunday, October 18. The NLCS will be exclusively broadcast by Fox or FS1.

Game One of the 2020 World Series on Fox is set for Tuesday, October 20 at the new home of the Texas Rangers, Globe Life Field in Arlington. A potential Game Seven of the World Series is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28.

