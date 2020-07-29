Mahomes invests in Royals ownership group

He grew up in a baseball family, so this makes sense: Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is now an investor in the Kansas City Royals ownership group.

Patrick Mahomes is the son of former major leaguer Pat Mahomes, who compiled a 42-39 record over an 11-year MLB career with the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates. Technically, Pat Mahomes was also signed by the Royals to a minor-league contract in 2006 and pitched for the then-Omaha Royals (Class AAA; Pacific Coast League), but was released before ever pitching in the bigs for Kansas City.

Patrick Mahomes, of course, is the toast of the sporting world after putting up good numbers in the 2020 Super Bowl and leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a come-from-behind win over the San Francisco 49ers, becoming the youngest quarterback ever to be named Super Bowl MVP. Earlier this month he signed a $503-million contract extension with the Chiefs. He was considered a pitching prospect as well and was drafted by the Detroit Tigers as a graduating high schooler in 2014.

“We are very proud and excited to have Patrick as our partner in the ownership group of this franchise,” said John Sherman, Chairman and CEO, and principal owner, in a press statement. “Along with the rest of Kansas City, I have watched Patrick compete and become an extraordinary leader, both on and off the football field.”

“I’m honored to become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals,” said Patrick Mahomes via press statement. “I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I’m excited to do.”

“Consistent with the entirety of our ownership group, he has a deep commitment to Kansas City and a real passion for the game of baseball–dating back to his childhood.,” Sherman added.