During shutdown, Chihuahuas to volunteer with local nonprofits

With the 2020 Minor League Baseball season shut down, the front-office workers of the El Paso Chihuahuas (Class AAA; Pacific Coast League) will assist assist area non-profit organizations (NPOs) impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Working with sister team El Paso Locomotive FC (USL) under MountainStar Sports Group ownership, the program will provide Chihuahuas and Locomotive staff with expertise in marketing, promotion, development, operations, and general administration to serve the non-profit community negatively affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“One of our greatest strengths and most significant assets are the people who comprise the staffs of the Chihuahuas and Locomotive,” said MountainStar Sports Group President Alan Ledford. “We are in the live event business and during this window when those events are severely limited, we cannot provide the level of service and memorable experiences we strive to deliver at Southwest University Park. This is also a period filled with extraordinary challenges for our local non-profit organizations. While their traditional functions are impacted by the pandemic, we are proud to offer our staff to help these NPOs continue to fulfill their respective missions.”

The staffs of both teams will be working as part of the Chihuahuas Volunteer Pack and Locomotive Heart of Goal programs, both of which are presented by Helen of Troy. “The Pack” and Heart of Goal are El Paso-wide volunteer forces created to give back to the Sun City and surrounding region.

Joining with non-profit organizations and community partners, the two volunteer groups are made up of Chihuahuas and Locomotive staff, fans, players, and coaches with the mission of making a positive impact in our community. From building homes to sorting food, both teams have put in more than 750 community service hours annually.

“We said from the beginning that this would be about more than baseball,” said MountainStar Sports Group Sr. Vice President and Chihuahuas General Manager Brad Taylor. “With a little more bandwidth than usual for the baseball staff, we have the chance to truly be effective and even more helpful in our community.”