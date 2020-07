It’s OKC vs. Wichita in in Best of the Ballparks 2020 MiLB Triple-A finals

After a Final Four round that saw two extremely close votes, we have Riverfront Stadium (Wichita Wind Surge) vs. Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark (Oklahoma City Dodgers) in the Best of the Ballparks 2020 MiLB Triple-A finals.

Yes, we know it’s unusual for a ballpark that’s not hosted a single league game to make the finals of the Best of the Ballparks 2020 fan vote. Early on we made the decision to include ballparks poised to open in 2020 in our competition: at that time the 2020 MiLB season had not been canceled, and it didn’t seem fair to leave the team’s old ballpark in the competition (in this case, the old home of the New Orleans Baby Cakes) when a new ballpark was completed. And yes, we expect some hate mail from ballpark purists who decry these results: How dare fans vote for a ballpark they’ve never seen? But never, ever underestimate civic pride as a motivator for voters in this competition or any other, and shame on you for minimizing this civic pride.

In the prior round, Riverfront Stadium was a winner by 151 votes over last year’s champion, Las Vegas Ballpark (Las Vegas Aviators), while voters chose Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark over Isotopes Park (Albuquerque Isotopes) by just 96 votes. Over 118,000 fans have participated in the Class AAA ballpark competition in 2020. So we move on to the finals!

We know from marketing stats that a third of our readers work in the baseball industry, so we’re tapping into that collective expertise. And we know from our research that a third of our readers sell to the baseball industry, so that expertise will be valuable as well. The remaining third–fans, media, government–will certainly have a different view on things as well. We can’t wait to see what our readers–whom we consider to be the smartest folks in baseball–say about the best of the ballparks.

Here’s our ranking of Triple-A ballparks, combining International League and Pacific Coast League ballparks. This was an extremely difficult list to seed: This is the top level of Minor League Baseball, and the quality of the facilities reflects that standing. Honestly, there’s not a lot of difference between most of the ballparks in this competition, and there are plenty of arguments for most of these ballparks deserving a higher rating. New this year: Riverfront Stadium, new home of the Wichita Wind Surge (Pacific Coast League). The new Wichita ballpark came about after the move of the New Orleans Baby Cakes. As we have done throughout the 2020 competition, we have placed the new ballpark in the middle of the rankings. Results of last year’s vote also played a part in our seedings, as well as improvements entering this season. Occupying the top spot is Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Pacific Coast League’s Las Vegas Aviators. We don’t expect the voting to follow our seedings: our readers can be independent. and they share a love of ballparks and the fan experience. This is by far the most difficult bracket to seed.

1. Las Vegas Ballpark (Las Vegas Aviators; PCL)

2. First Horizon Park (Nashville Sounds; PCL)

3. Victory Field (Indianapolis Indians; IL)

4. Truist Field (Charlotte Knights; IL)

5. Southwest University Park (El Paso Chihuahuas; PCL)

6. Huntington Park (Columbus Clippers; IL)

7. Durham Bulls Athletic Park (Durham Bulls; IL)

8. Louisville Slugger Field (Louisville Bats; IL)

9. Coca-Cola Park (Lehigh Valley IronPigs; IL)

10. Dell Diamond (Round Rock Express; PCL)

11. AutoZone Park (Memphis Redbirds; PCL)

12. Fifth Third Field (Toledo Mud Hens; IL)

13. Riverfront Stadium (Wichita Wind Surge; PCL)

14. Werner Park (Omaha Storm Chasers; PCL)

15. Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark (Oklahoma City Dodgers; PCL)

16. Sahlen Field (Buffalo Bisons; IL)

17. Cheney Stadium (Tacoma Rainiers; PCL)

18. Greater Nevada Field (Reno Aces; PCL)

19. Isotopes Park (Albuquerque Isotopes; PCL)

20. Smith’s Ballpark (Salt Lake Bees; PCL)

21. Frontier Field (Rochester Red Wings; IL)

22. NBT Bank Stadium (Syracuse Mets; IL)

23. Chukchansi Park (Fresno Grizzlies; PCL)

24. PNC Field (Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders; IL)

25. Sutter Health Park (Sacramento River Cats; PCL)

26. Coolray Field (Gwinnett Stripers; IL)

27. Principal Park (Iowa Cubs; PCL)

28. Harbor Park (Norfolk Tides; IL)

29. McCoy Stadium (Pawtucket Red Sox; IL)

30. Wolff Stadium (San Antonio Missions; PCL)

IL = International League

PCL = Pacific Coast League









We are running the contest with seeded brackets, so there will be plenty of action in coming days. Here’s our schedule for the Best of the Ballparks 2020 Triple-A vote:

First Round: Completed

Second Round: Completed

Third Round: Completed

Semifinals Round: Completed

Finals: Now through end of day, July 10

Here’s our schedule for Best of the Ballparks 2020 vote:

Spring Training: Completed (winners: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium and Salt River Fields)

Low A: Completed (Whitaker Bank Ballpark)

High A: Completed (The Diamond)

Class AA: Now-July 8

Class AAA: Now-July 10

Short Season A/Rookie: Now-July 17

Independent: Now-July 16

Summer Collegiate: Now-July 20

MLB: July 19-August 14

Some things to note. First, you are allowed to vote multiple times, but you can only vote once per day. Second, you don't need to fill out a full slate: partially filled lineups will count. A running tally of the vote will be presented.