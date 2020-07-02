Domino departs Flying Squirrels front office

Chuck Domino, the MiLB veteran who led the creation of the Richmond Flying Squirrels (Class AA; Eastern League) after the team’s move from Connecticut, is stepping down from his role with the team’s front office immediately.

As part of a baseball career spanning four decades, Domino was a founding member of the Richmond Flying Squirrels organization. He joined the franchise in 2009 to facilitate its move from Norwich, Conn., to Richmond, and he led the club’s effort to overhaul The Diamond and establish the team’s brand in Virginia.

“I am very proud of what was accomplished since I first set eyes on the Diamond in the summer of 2009,” Domino said in a press statement. “To get it ready for baseball in a few short months on a finite budget, to build a front office, instill a culture from scratch and then to watch that staff and culture become a fabric of the Richmond community is something that I will always cherish. That whirlwind of months leading up to the first game in April 2010 as the Flying Squirrels alongside Parney and a group of other devoted professionals was a special time. We didn’t accomplish our goal of moving into a new stadium during my tenure but it many ways what we did without a new stadium is even more impressive. I’d like to thank Eastern League President Joe McEacharn for fighting to get us into Richmond and to Lou DiBella for giving me the opportunity which led to a decade of great memories and friendships in Richmond.”

In the franchise’s first season in 2010, Domino was named Eastern League Executive of the Year as the Flying Squirrels led the circuit in overall and average attendance. Over the last decade, the Flying Squirrels have been at the top of the league in average attendance six times and finished second four times. The team has also ranked in the top-two in the league in total attendance in nine of its ten seasons.

“Chuck was an integral part of our move to Richmond and the launch of the Flying Squirrels,” said Flying Squirrels President & Managing General Partner Lou DiBella. “He was an invaluable asset, particularly during our transition and renovations of The Diamond. Chuck leaves the management of the Squirrels in fine hands of our new Chief Executive Officer, Todd “Parney” Parnell, and General Manager Ben Rothrock, who will add Vice President to his title. I wish Chuck Godspeed in all that is ahead for him and Domino Consulting.”

“Personally and professionally, I’m grateful to Chuck for our relationship that now spans five decades,” said Flying Squirrels Chief Executive Officer Todd “Parney” Parnell. “He is a minor league baseball legend I will be forever thankful for his personal guidance and friendship.”

As noted, Domino Consulting will continue.