Critters overrunning ballparks in Kentucky, Jersey

More interesting news about alternative uses of ballparks shut down for baseball due to COVID-19 concerns: we have petting zoos, circus acts and animal farms set up at UC Health Stadium and Skylands Stadium.

Running this weekend at UC Health Stadium, home of the Florence Y’alls (independent; Frontier League): an animal farm featuring a petting zoo, pony rides and the Cincinnati Circus.

Y’alls Animal Farm is be a contactless drive-thru experience and take attendees around the circle drive at UC Health Stadium, and then to the backside of the property for circus performances. The experience begins with the viewing of animals ranging from kangaroos, camels, emus, llamas, yaks, sheep, goats and more. A limited quantity of animal feed can be purchased at the venue so patrons can feed the animals from a distance. At the midpoint of the drive thru, attendees will be taken on a brief detour to the southern most part of the Y’alls property, where they will be greeted by entertainers from the Cincinnati Circus Company. The cost: $30 per carload in advance, $35 at the gate.

At Skylands Stadium, home of the Sussex County Miners (independent; Frontier League), the Skylands Stadium Petting Zoo will feature safe visits with farm animals such as goats, sheep, lambs, horses, alpacas and more. The cost is just $5 per visitor, and it’s scheduled to run daily until the end of the month.

In the last week we wrote about how the Texas Rangers, Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Daytona Tortugas and Madison Mallards are presenting different forms of entertainment instead of hardball and presented a look at how the Pensacola Blue Wahoos turned Blue Wahoos Stadium into a disc golf course laid out by Bubba Watson.

